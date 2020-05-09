CIBC Increases George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Price Target to $124.00

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at CIBC from $122.00 to $124.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 80.20% from the stock’s previous close.

WNGRF has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded George Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on George Weston from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th.

Shares of WNGRF opened at $68.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.64. George Weston has a twelve month low of $60.83 and a twelve month high of $85.14. The stock has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter. George Weston had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter.

George Weston Company Profile

George Weston Limited engages in the food processing and distribution business in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Weston Foods, Loblaw, and Choice Properties. The Weston Foods segment produces fresh, frozen, and specialty bakery products, such as breads, rolls, bagels, tortillas, cakes, donuts, pies, cookies, crackers, and other baked goods through national and regional supermarkets, wholesale and club stores, dollar stores, convenience store chains, food service distributors, and outlets.

