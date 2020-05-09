Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $246.40.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CTAS. Robert W. Baird downgraded Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. William Blair downgraded Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Cintas from $265.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Cintas by 22.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 58,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,611,000 after purchasing an additional 10,558 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas in the third quarter worth $45,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Cintas by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co grew its stake in Cintas by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 22,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,105,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP grew its stake in Cintas by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 6,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. 65.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTAS stock traded up $4.81 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $218.21. The company had a trading volume of 374,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,223. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Cintas has a 52 week low of $154.33 and a 52 week high of $304.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $192.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.34. The stock has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.43.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The business services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cintas will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

