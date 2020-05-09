Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Shares Purchased by Cullen Capital Management LLC

Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 13,186.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,684,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,671,997 shares during the quarter. Citigroup comprises approximately 1.7% of Cullen Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Citigroup worth $70,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in C. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Citigroup by 71.6% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 47.1% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on C shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Cfra raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.68.

C stock traded up $1.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.32. 22,900,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,941,942. The company has a market cap of $92.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.83. Citigroup Inc has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $83.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.98 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.91%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

