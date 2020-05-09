ClariVest Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 130.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,608 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 90,360 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.3% of ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $42,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 111.1% during the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 95 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NVDA. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target (up from $240.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Argus increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Cascend Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $311.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.43.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded up $7.63 on Friday, hitting $312.50. 8,469,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,233,023. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.54 billion, a PE ratio of 69.14, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.33. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $132.60 and a 1 year high of $316.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a current ratio of 7.67.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total value of $5,758,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,939,295.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total transaction of $50,516.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,638,622.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,829 shares of company stock worth $32,834,702 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

