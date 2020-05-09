ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $15.71 Million Stock Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2,579,255.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 232,142 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 232,133 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $15,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,173,678 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,956,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,849 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $1,044,613,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 31.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,178,776 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $417,994,000 after buying an additional 1,467,770 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 110.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,969,697 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $526,706,000 after buying an additional 3,132,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 346.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,756,507 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $507,897,000 after buying an additional 4,466,107 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QCOM stock traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,886,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,338,826. The company has a market cap of $88.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $96.17.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 16.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.32%.

QCOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.49.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

