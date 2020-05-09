ClariVest Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 797,615.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,406 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 207,380 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $12,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $12,665,010,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,743,087 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,838,162,000 after buying an additional 444,995 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,668,143 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,384,017,000 after buying an additional 337,843 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $955,672,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,897,473 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $883,864,000 after purchasing an additional 220,868 shares during the period. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $1.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.12. The company had a trading volume of 7,320,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,895,946. The company has a market cap of $78.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.10 and its 200-day moving average is $67.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.99. CVS Health Corp has a fifty-two week low of $51.72 and a fifty-two week high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $66.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.11 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $181,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.88.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

