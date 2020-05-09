ClariVest Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 42.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,010 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 36,592 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $11,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Broadcom by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,539,532 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,335,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089,628 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,415,446 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,026,003,000 after purchasing an additional 508,484 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,344,681 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,165,246,000 after purchasing an additional 138,951 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,575,151 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,758,455,000 after purchasing an additional 83,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,159,267,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on AVGO. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Broadcom from $366.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut Broadcom from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Broadcom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Loop Capital upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.00.

In related news, insider Kirsten M. Spears sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.50, for a total transaction of $1,177,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.86, for a total value of $18,303,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 218,140 shares of company stock worth $57,811,449 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom stock traded up $7.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $275.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,675,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,357,401. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Broadcom Inc has a 52-week low of $155.67 and a 52-week high of $331.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.38, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by ($0.08). Broadcom had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 17.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

