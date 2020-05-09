ClariVest Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,230 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,596 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Trade Desk worth $15,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,787,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $724,039,000 after buying an additional 53,738 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 770,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,046,000 after buying an additional 67,751 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 505,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,197,000 after buying an additional 12,589 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 468,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,750,000 after purchasing an additional 244,577 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 439,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,166,000 after purchasing an additional 7,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TTD traded down $7.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $315.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,225,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,152,239. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $216.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.59. The company has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Trade Desk Inc has a 12 month low of $136.00 and a 12 month high of $327.35.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $160.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.10 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 16.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Vivian Yang sold 3,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $698,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,149,590. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Falk sold 28,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.22, for a total value of $8,077,341.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,640 shares in the company, valued at $2,981,540.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 127,719 shares of company stock worth $35,241,593. Insiders own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TTD. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Trade Desk from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $250.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Trade Desk from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.38.

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

