ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 49,782 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 331,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 49,782 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up about 1.9% of ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $64,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 111.7% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 48.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded up $4.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $201.19. 23,815,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,831,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $147.95 and a 1-year high of $231.14. The company has a market cap of $511.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $195.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.41. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.90%. The company had revenue of $161.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $12.19 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. CLSA reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.55.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

