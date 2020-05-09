Close Asset Management Ltd Acquires 1,656 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,719 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 2.2% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $24,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,884,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,156,679,000 after purchasing an additional 470,845 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,930,418 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,027,054,000 after purchasing an additional 143,079 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,804,905 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,316,366,000 after purchasing an additional 62,592 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,038,211 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,183,742,000 after purchasing an additional 367,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,483,087 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,727,324,000 after purchasing an additional 772,021 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

MA has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $286.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $287.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $315.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.90.

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $3.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $282.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,179,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,699,417. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Mastercard Inc has a 1-year low of $199.99 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $252.72 and its 200-day moving average is $286.79.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.11, for a total value of $12,644,046.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,139,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,466,061,075.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 954 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $319,590.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,386,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Article: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.