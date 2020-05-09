Close Asset Management Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Close Asset Management Ltd cut its stake in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 0.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Verisign were worth $3,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of Verisign by 675.0% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 155 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Verisign by 189.5% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Verisign during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verisign during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Verisign by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 244 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Verisign news, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.05, for a total transaction of $1,310,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 130,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,138,250.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen A. Cote sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.72, for a total transaction of $429,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,251 shares in the company, valued at $6,924,934.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,300 shares of company stock valued at $4,951,505 over the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VRSN. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Verisign from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Verisign from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Verisign from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Verisign from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.25.

Verisign stock traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $210.04. 391,547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 672,468. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $192.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.18. The firm has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 0.92. Verisign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.77 and a fifty-two week high of $221.78.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $313.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.25 million. Verisign had a net margin of 63.33% and a negative return on equity of 54.28%. Verisign’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Verisign, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

