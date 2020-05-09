Close Asset Management Ltd Grows Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Close Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 120.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,515 shares during the quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,674,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $707,794,000 after purchasing an additional 96,133 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,336,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $643,894,000 after purchasing an additional 381,681 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,227,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $622,962,000 after purchasing an additional 22,775 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,105,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $483,894,000 after purchasing an additional 941,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,305,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $444,857,000 after purchasing an additional 173,938 shares during the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ECL. Argus cut their price target on Ecolab from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Ecolab from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Ecolab from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.15.

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded up $3.64 on Friday, hitting $197.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,052,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,528. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.54. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.60 and a 1 year high of $211.24. The company has a market capitalization of $55.94 billion, a PE ratio of 37.38, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

In related news, EVP Jerome Charton sold 2,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.57, for a total transaction of $562,264.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,463.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 7,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.35, for a total value of $1,450,633.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,160 shares in the company, valued at $4,743,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 274,667 shares of company stock worth $56,128,574. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

Featured Story: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.