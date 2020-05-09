Close Asset Management Ltd Has $1.25 Million Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Close Asset Management Ltd decreased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,847 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 551.1% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 110,257 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,329,000 after acquiring an additional 93,322 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Oracle by 193.9% during the 1st quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 39,152 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 25,830 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its stake in Oracle by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 104,887 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,069,000 after acquiring an additional 19,045 shares during the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 177.9% in the first quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 61,028 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after buying an additional 39,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Thematic Partners LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 18.6% in the first quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 676,883 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $32,714,000 after buying an additional 106,079 shares in the last quarter. 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ORCL. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.57.

ORCL traded up $0.97 on Friday, hitting $53.57. 8,124,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,622,194. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $39.71 and a 12 month high of $60.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.90.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Oracle had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 64.68%. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 30.38%.

Oracle declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.23 per share, with a total value of $452,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,514.03. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.59 per share, with a total value of $971,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,678.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.