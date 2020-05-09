Close Asset Management Ltd Has $26.87 Million Stock Position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Close Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 39.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,009 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,391 shares during the quarter. Becton Dickinson and accounts for 2.4% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $26,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,588,711,000. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $560,998,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $622,474,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,201,008 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $870,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,680 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 230.3% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 815,121 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $221,689,000 after purchasing an additional 568,366 shares during the period. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $254.48. 1,417,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,595,263. The stock has a market cap of $69.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12-month low of $197.75 and a 12-month high of $286.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $243.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.03.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.10%. Becton Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 27.05%.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total value of $388,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $262.00 price target (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Friday. Cfra reduced their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $278.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $283.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $274.67.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

