Close Asset Management Ltd Has $3.45 Million Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,849 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the first quarter worth about $27,000. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.35, for a total value of $25,045,005.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 88,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.98, for a total value of $42,355,347.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,145 shares of company stock worth $74,225,628 over the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $498.78. 450,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,213. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $446.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $486.50. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $323.98 and a 12 month high of $576.81.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.24. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.38%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 25.45 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on BLK. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BlackRock from $515.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on BlackRock from $462.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America lowered their target price on BlackRock from $485.00 to $383.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on BlackRock from $535.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on BlackRock from $587.00 to $487.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.00.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

