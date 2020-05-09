Close Asset Management Ltd Has $5.94 Million Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,224 shares during the period. Activision Blizzard makes up about 0.5% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $5,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 68,156,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,049,858,000 after buying an additional 14,371,236 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth $495,007,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 57,067,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,390,926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324,854 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,051,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,096,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 412.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,484,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,563 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ATVI. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $61.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $73.14. The stock had a trading volume of 6,067,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,543,058. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.84 and a 1 year high of $74.79. The company has a market cap of $56.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.94.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.20. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 159,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $8,769,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Morgado sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total transaction of $1,991,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,161 shares in the company, valued at $5,300,420.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

