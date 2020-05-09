Close Asset Management Ltd Has $8.14 Million Holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Close Asset Management Ltd cut its position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,952 shares during the period. Citigroup accounts for about 0.7% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $8,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Miles Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 13,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 26,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 25,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.68.

C traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.32. 22,900,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,941,942. Citigroup Inc has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $83.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.40. The stock has a market cap of $92.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. Citigroup had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.91%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

