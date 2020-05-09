Close Asset Management Ltd Increases Stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Close Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 11,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 14,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 40,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 7,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 51,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. 71.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.57. 45,177,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,244,404. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Bank of America Corp has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $35.72. The stock has a market cap of $198.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.03.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.64%. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Bank of America from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Atlantic Securities lowered Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Bank of America from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.74.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

