Close Asset Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XYL. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Xylem by 2.2% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Xylem by 23.1% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 222,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,505,000 after acquiring an additional 41,784 shares during the period. Dohj LLC grew its position in Xylem by 21.2% in the first quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 8,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in Xylem by 13,666.7% in the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 2,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its position in Xylem by 3.8% in the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 40,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XYL. Atlantic Securities lowered Xylem from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Xylem from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their price target on Xylem from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Xylem in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.64.

Shares of NYSE XYL traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,313,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,682. The company has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Xylem Inc has a 1-year low of $54.62 and a 1-year high of $89.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.73.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Xylem Inc will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Pak Steven Leung sold 4,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total value of $379,717.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,510,024.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

