Close Asset Management Ltd Purchases 150 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,050 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.56. 7,877,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,400,483. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The firm has a market cap of $88.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.12. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $96.17.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 16.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.32%.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine upgraded QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.49.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

