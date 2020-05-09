Close Asset Management Ltd Sells 1,564 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Close Asset Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 54.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,320 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,564 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in American Express were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Shares of AXP stock traded up $2.77 on Friday, reaching $89.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,911,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,383,998. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.02. American Express has a 1 year low of $67.00 and a 1 year high of $138.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $69.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.29. American Express had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AXP. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of American Express from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of American Express from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of American Express from $140.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.83.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

See Also: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.