Close Asset Management Ltd Sells 2,626 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Close Asset Management Ltd lowered its stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 9.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,626 shares during the quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 68.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Argus raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.55.

In other The Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $3,939,040.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,614,405.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Lisa Chang acquired 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,121.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,307.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KO traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.11. The stock had a trading volume of 13,907,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,889,552. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $60.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $191.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.56.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.73%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

