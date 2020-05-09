Close Asset Management Ltd Sells 330 Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Close Asset Management Ltd lowered its position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 23,859 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after purchasing an additional 13,167 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,771 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $197.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Societe Generale raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $182.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.60.

Shares of NYSE GS traded up $3.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $185.39. 2,277,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,278,794. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.60. The company has a market capitalization of $62.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.45. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 12 month low of $130.85 and a 12 month high of $250.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.92 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 13.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

