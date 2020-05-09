Close Asset Management Ltd Sells 3,431 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Close Asset Management Ltd decreased its position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,431 shares during the quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its position in Mondelez International by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.32 per share, with a total value of $100,640.00. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.90. 5,771,395 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,289,891. The company has a market cap of $71.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.53. Mondelez International Inc has a one year low of $41.19 and a one year high of $59.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.24 and a 200 day moving average of $53.44.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

