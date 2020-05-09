Close Asset Management Ltd Sells 39,987 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Close Asset Management Ltd lowered its stake in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 42.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,112 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 39,987 shares during the quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.51. 5,584,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,516,235. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $58.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.65. TJX Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $32.72 and a 1-year high of $64.95.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 59.70%. The company had revenue of $12.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $68.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Nomura Securities cut their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.67.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

