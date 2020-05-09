Close Asset Management Ltd Sells 413 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Close Asset Management Ltd decreased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,534 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald’s makes up 0.5% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $5,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mcdonald’s by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,355,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,240,504,000 after purchasing an additional 288,582 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,579,988,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Mcdonald’s by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,401,217 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,264,937,000 after purchasing an additional 625,583 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Mcdonald’s by 8.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,537,964 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $585,002,000 after buying an additional 266,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Mcdonald’s by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,505,891 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $692,799,000 after buying an additional 100,895 shares during the last quarter. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $654,163.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Mcdonald’s from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on Mcdonald’s from $212.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Mcdonald’s from $189.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Guggenheim increased their price target on Mcdonald’s from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.48.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $181.23. The stock had a trading volume of 3,135,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,192,511. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $172.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.86. The stock has a market cap of $135.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.67. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1-year low of $124.23 and a 1-year high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 73.42% and a net margin of 27.86%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

