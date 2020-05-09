Close Asset Management Ltd Sells 4,241 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Close Asset Management Ltd cut its holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 497,594 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 4,241 shares during the period. Adobe comprises about 14.1% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Adobe were worth $158,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 50.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $367.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,403,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,794,502. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $324.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $325.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.68, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Adobe Inc has a fifty-two week low of $255.13 and a fifty-two week high of $386.74.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADBE. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $385.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $366.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.44.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.97, for a total value of $1,534,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,565 shares in the company, valued at $18,284,668.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total transaction of $180,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,617. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,698 shares of company stock valued at $3,814,506. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

