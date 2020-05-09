Close Asset Management Ltd Sells 440 Shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Close Asset Management Ltd lessened its holdings in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,175 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in eBay were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EBAY. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 62,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total value of $2,413,427.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,651,618.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total transaction of $149,661.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,111.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

EBAY traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.15. 8,937,748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,817,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. eBay Inc has a 12-month low of $26.02 and a 12-month high of $42.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.43. The company has a market cap of $28.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.36.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. eBay had a net margin of 44.44% and a return on equity of 63.44%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that eBay Inc will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to purchase up to 17.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EBAY. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of eBay from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of eBay from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.77.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

