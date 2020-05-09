Close Asset Management Ltd Trims Stock Position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH)

Close Asset Management Ltd lowered its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GWPH. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,808,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,293,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $239,736,000 after acquiring an additional 467,520 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 906,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,828,000 after acquiring an additional 443,908 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 149.1% in the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 436,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,588,000 after buying an additional 261,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,104,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,497,000 after buying an additional 159,491 shares in the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,824. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a 52-week low of $67.98 and a 52-week high of $188.76. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -235.70 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.81. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.32). GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a negative return on equity of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $109.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1528.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Scott M. Giacobello sold 3,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total transaction of $35,322.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,438.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Douglas B. Snyder sold 3,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total transaction of $35,542.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,853.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 619,728 shares of company stock valued at $4,157,466 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on GWPH. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $203.00 to $173.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.25.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

