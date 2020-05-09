Close Asset Management Ltd Trims Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Close Asset Management Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,137 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $3,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $280,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 246,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,470,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $772,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 6,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,103,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. MKM Partners cut their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $117.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.45.

In other news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 5,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total transaction of $712,997.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

MMC stock traded up $2.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,549,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,101,038. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.46. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.33 and a twelve month high of $119.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 10.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.06%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

