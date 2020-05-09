Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lessened its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Rikoon Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. 77.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

In other news, insider Daniel B. Marsili sold 1,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total transaction of $75,828.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,271,665.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total transaction of $50,356.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,111,956.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,517 shares of company stock valued at $7,048,905. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

CL traded up $0.57 on Friday, reaching $69.37. The company had a trading volume of 3,938,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,733,079. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.55 and a 200-day moving average of $69.50. The company has a market capitalization of $58.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $58.49 and a one year high of $77.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 942.99%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.19%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CL. TheStreet cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.27.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

Featured Story: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.