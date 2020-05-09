Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $104.55.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COLM. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $101.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

NASDAQ COLM traded up $2.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $67.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,593. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.64. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $51.82 and a twelve month high of $109.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.16.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $568.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.75 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 13,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total value of $1,008,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,154,136 shares in the company, valued at $84,309,634.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 37,612 shares of company stock valued at $2,792,263 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Robecosam AG boosted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 137,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 77.5% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,448 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

