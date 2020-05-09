Columbus Macro LLC Sells 394 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Columbus Macro LLC reduced its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,802 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 44,047 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in shares of Oracle by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 9,044 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Oracle by 232.9% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 17,192 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 12,027 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 8,287 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its position in shares of Oracle by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 57,620 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. 51.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

NYSE ORCL traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.57. The company had a trading volume of 8,130,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,500,812. The company has a market capitalization of $163.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.12. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $39.71 and a twelve month high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 64.68% and a net margin of 27.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Oracle declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to buy up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

In other Oracle news, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.59 per share, with a total value of $971,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,873,678.99. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.23 per share, with a total value of $452,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,514.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ORCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Oracle from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Oracle from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.57.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.