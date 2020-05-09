Columbus Macro LLC Sells 6,687 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Columbus Macro LLC decreased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,687 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,151,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,574,000 after acquiring an additional 88,054 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,233,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,301,000 after acquiring an additional 20,786 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 137,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,492,000 after acquiring an additional 3,369 shares during the period. Bank OZK lifted its stake in Pfizer by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank OZK now owns 80,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 220,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,205,000 after acquiring an additional 7,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.28.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $83,641.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,647 shares in the company, valued at $369,962.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $2,460,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,123,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $37.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,873,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,215,212. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.80. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $44.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $213.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

