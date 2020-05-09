Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,088,252 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,131 shares during the period. Comcast makes up approximately 0.6% of State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of Comcast worth $209,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 147.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 427.9% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.95 on Friday, hitting $36.54. 12,932,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,240,234. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.18.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $26.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.71 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 10.72%. Comcast’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $37,938.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,569.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $7,513,073.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 893,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,101,359.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 204,739 shares of company stock valued at $7,585,502. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on CMCSA. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Nomura Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Comcast from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.19.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

