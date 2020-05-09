Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by TrinityPoint Wealth LLC

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,773 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 147.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 427.9% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. 83.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

CMCSA traded up $0.95 on Friday, reaching $36.54. 12,932,128 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,240,234. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.18. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $31.70 and a 52-week high of $47.74. The company has a market cap of $162.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Comcast had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm had revenue of $26.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Nomura reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, April 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.19.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $34,490.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,604.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $37,938.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,569.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,739 shares of company stock worth $7,585,502 over the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

See Also: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.