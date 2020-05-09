COMSCORE (OTCMKTS:SCOR) Trading 8.8% Higher After Strong Earnings

Shares of COMSCORE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCOR) traded up 8.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $2.84 and last traded at $2.84, 327,404 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 40% from the average session volume of 545,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.61.

The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $89.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.12 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS.

Get COMSCORE alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SCOR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of COMSCORE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Aegis upped their target price on shares of COMSCORE from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of COMSCORE in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of COMSCORE in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of COMSCORE by 713.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 8,768 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of COMSCORE in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of COMSCORE in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of COMSCORE in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors own 25.55% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.60.

COMSCORE Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SCOR)

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms worldwide. The company offers digital audience products and services, including Media Metrix and Mobile Metrix, Video Metrix, Plan Metrix, and comScore marketing solutions, which provide person-centric insights across various devices and can capture various types of content.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for COMSCORE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMSCORE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.