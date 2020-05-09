Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) Shares Sold by Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 493,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,645 shares during the quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc owned 0.10% of Conagra Brands worth $14,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 86.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAG traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $33.52. 2,258,384 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,039,118. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.30 and a 200-day moving average of $30.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.82. Conagra Brands Inc has a 12-month low of $22.83 and a 12-month high of $35.59.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.29%.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Thomas K. Brown sold 7,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total transaction of $237,979.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 274,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total value of $9,492,198.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 287,296 shares of company stock valued at $9,923,922. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAG. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Standpoint Research raised Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine raised Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Cfra reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.06.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

