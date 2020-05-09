Congress Park Capital LLC Has $331,000 Holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Congress Park Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 107.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,218 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,702,310,000. Newport Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 30,713,384 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,005,192,000 after buying an additional 222,115 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,557,559 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,651,391,000 after buying an additional 3,799,008 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,302,874 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,568,424,000 after buying an additional 181,667 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,179,440 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,333,912,000 after purchasing an additional 187,514 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on Boeing from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Boeing from $322.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Boeing from $367.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Vertical Group lowered Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.83.

Shares of BA stock traded up $4.79 on Friday, reaching $133.44. 22,680,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,955,928. The company has a market cap of $75.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.02 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $135.44 and a 200-day moving average of $280.22. Boeing Co has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $391.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $16.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Boeing Co will post -5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

