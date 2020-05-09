Congress Park Capital LLC Makes New $910,000 Investment in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Congress Park Capital LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,649 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $910,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $2,804,376,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,851,016 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,775,602,000 after acquiring an additional 7,261,158 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 28,935.9% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,384,419 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372,763 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,932,997 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $14,091,342,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 33,159.6% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,347,680 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,628 shares in the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total value of $2,283,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,222,197.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,406,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,340,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $7,589,300. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:UNH traded up $2.00 on Friday, reaching $287.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,199,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,519,328. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12-month low of $187.72 and a 12-month high of $306.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $273.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $259.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.04.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $64.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.25 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 5.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UNH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Stephens raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $322.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.77.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

