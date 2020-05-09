Congress Park Capital LLC Reduces Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Congress Park Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,371,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $451,522,000 after acquiring an additional 598,648 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,214,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $470,883,000 after acquiring an additional 736,028 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,000,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $425,426,000 after acquiring an additional 22,369 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,810,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,819,000 after buying an additional 161,999 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 21,469.7% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,356,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,376,000 after buying an additional 1,350,232 shares during the period. 39.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of QQQ traded up $3.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $224.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,843,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,764,887. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.84. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $164.93 and a 1-year high of $237.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Article: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.