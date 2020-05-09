Congress Park Capital LLC Reduces Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Congress Park Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,455 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Mcdonald’s by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,044 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,974,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its position in Mcdonald’s by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 759 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC increased its position in Mcdonald’s by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 7,138 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. increased its position in Mcdonald’s by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Trust Co. increased its position in Mcdonald’s by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 7,236 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 67.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mcdonald’s stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $181.23. 3,411,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,285,606. Mcdonald’s Corp has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $221.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $171.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.00. The company has a market cap of $131.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.67.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 73.42% and a net margin of 27.86%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Mcdonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mcdonald’s news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total transaction of $654,163.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MCD has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Mcdonald’s from $213.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on Mcdonald’s from $212.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Mcdonald’s from $168.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Mcdonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.48.

Mcdonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

