ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stake Cut by Legacy Capital Partners Inc.

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. cut its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,693 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth $405,000. First National Bank Sioux Falls acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth $297,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth $371,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 3,216 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 58,579 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,809,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COP traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.08. 6,974,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,428,214. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.71. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $67.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 11.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy producer to buy up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 46.80%.

In related news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $2,452,191.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,412.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $67.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Bank of America lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.35.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

