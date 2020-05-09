Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) is Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Boston Financial Mangement LLC cut its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 661,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 31,828 shares during the period. Copart comprises approximately 2.9% of Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $45,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Copart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Copart by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Copart by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Copart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 78.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Copart from $95.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Copart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Copart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.43.

In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 70,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $4,229,201.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 462,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total transaction of $33,056,859.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 14.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT traded up $2.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.79. 1,673,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,241,703. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.43. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $104.88.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The firm had revenue of $575.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.09 million. Copart had a net margin of 32.95% and a return on equity of 32.56%. Copart’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

