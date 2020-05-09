Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Stock Position Lowered by Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 708 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Corning by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 264,759 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,706,000 after purchasing an additional 50,138 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Corning by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,301,621 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $67,000,000 after purchasing an additional 77,869 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Corning by 279.0% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 138,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 101,923 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of Corning by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 48,384 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 8,930 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 27,657 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. 74.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on GLW. ValuEngine lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Corning from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

NYSE GLW traded up $0.67 on Friday, reaching $21.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,671,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,880,030. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $17.44 and a 1 year high of $34.26. The company has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.56, a P/E/G ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. Corning had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.