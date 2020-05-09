Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Legacy Capital Partners Inc.

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 850 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $443,826.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,967 shares in the company, valued at $7,346,125.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total value of $314,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,257,791.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,448 shares of company stock worth $2,308,656. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.54.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $305.94. 2,317,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,861,645. The company has a market capitalization of $134.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $300.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $301.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $233.05 and a twelve month high of $325.26.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

