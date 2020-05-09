County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) Earns Buy Rating from Maxim Group

Maxim Group reissued their buy rating on shares of County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) in a report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $22.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

ICBK has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded County Bancorp from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. DA Davidson downgraded County Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Hovde Group raised County Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine cut County Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on County Bancorp from $17.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.25.

ICBK stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.71. 11,520 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,731. County Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.55 and a 52-week high of $27.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.82 million, a PE ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 0.86.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($1.16). County Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $11.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.15 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that County Bancorp will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other County Bancorp news, Director Gary J. Ziegelbauer sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total transaction of $302,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 372,906 shares in the company, valued at $9,035,512.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jacob Eisen acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $36,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,960.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in County Bancorp by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in County Bancorp by 18.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its stake in County Bancorp by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 17,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in County Bancorp by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 41,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 4,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new stake in County Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

County Bancorp Company Profile

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. The company accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

