County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) Rating Reiterated by Maxim Group

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Maxim Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $22.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Maxim Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ICBK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. DA Davidson cut shares of County Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of County Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of County Bancorp from $17.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. County Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.25.

Get County Bancorp alerts:

County Bancorp stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.71. 11,520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,731. The firm has a market cap of $134.82 million, a P/E ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.97. County Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.55 and a 1-year high of $27.98.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $11.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.15 million. County Bancorp had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 7.82%. On average, equities research analysts predict that County Bancorp will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jacob Eisen bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $36,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,960.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary J. Ziegelbauer sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total transaction of $302,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 372,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,035,512.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICBK. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 17,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of County Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 155,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,988,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 41,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 4,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

County Bancorp Company Profile

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. The company accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for County Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for County Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.