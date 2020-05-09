Creative Planning Acquires 2,272 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 294,256 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Walmart were worth $33,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Cedar Capital LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 13,133 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Management bought a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

NYSE WMT traded up $1.05 on Friday, reaching $122.94. The stock had a trading volume of 6,900,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,303,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.58. Walmart Inc has a 1-year low of $98.85 and a 1-year high of $133.38. The company has a market cap of $345.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.30.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 43.81%.

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $5,825,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total value of $10,459,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,272,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,692,157.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $39,041,990. Corporate insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Walmart from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Walmart from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Cfra lowered their price target on Walmart from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Walmart from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.04.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.