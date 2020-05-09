Creative Planning Buys 9,499,917 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Creative Planning grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 773.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,728,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,499,917 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.1% of Creative Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Creative Planning owned about 9.82% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $305,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPEM. Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000.

SPEM stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.82. 685,026 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,346,177. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $38.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.38.

